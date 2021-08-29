Euleen Rector Rickard, age 98, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. She enjoyed a long and fruitful life and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born Oct. 26, 1922, in Island, to the late Mary Lee Blades and Oscar Nathaniel Rector.
On Jan. 3, 1942, she married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Walton Rickard, of Sacramento and followed him on his World War II assignments, living in several Western states. After the war, they lived in Island, then Sacramento and finally moved to Owensboro in 1954, where they reared their children.
She and her husband of 65 years loved to travel and had been to all 50 states and 27 countries. She was an excellent seamstress, quilter, an avid reader and a member of First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
With her love of McLean County and an early interest in genealogy, she joined the group that, in 2000, founded the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center. She served as its first curator and, for 10 years, wrote a weekly history column for the McLean County News.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Norma Rickard Bowman (Gates).
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Joan Cheryl and Phillip Huff of Louisville and Lea Caryl and Jerry Wilson of Creve Coeur, Missouri; and son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Alvin Daryl and Darby Rickard of Peachtree City, Georgia; four grandchildren, Melanie (Alex) Dale, Nathan (Jennifer) Rickard, Lindsey (Dustin) Bitikofer and Andrew (Marie) Wilson; and six great-grandchildren, Elliott, Evelyn and Ana Dale and Nathan, Lilly and Ray Rickard.
Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Charlene Rector of Louisville; aunt Mable Rector Daniel of Dickson, Tennessee; and special friends Angie Keplinger of Livermore; Johnny and Penny Vickers of Sacramento; and John and Amy Mattingly of Owensboro.
A graveside service for Euleen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Free Union Cemetery in Sacramento officiated by First Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Paul Strahan.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the McLean County Museum and Regional Family Research Center, P.O. Box 291, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Memories and condolences for the family of Euleen Rickard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
