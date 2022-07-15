Eunice Agnes Williams, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehab. She was born April 30, 1933, in Daviess County, the late Bernard and Ethel Raley. Eunice was a member of Breckinridge United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to flea markets and working around her house.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James K. Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Tommy Williams and John Williams; her grandchildren, Bethany (Joe) Hatcher and Jennifer Williams; her great-grandchildren, Aiden Gomez, Natalie Hatcher, Aubrey Hatcher, and “Little Joe;” her brothers, Joseph Raley and Kenneth Raley; and her sister, Imogene Massimino.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Eunice Williams may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
