ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Eunice E. Hughes, 87, of Rockport, Indiana, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She retired from Pinkerton Tobacco.
Survivors: husband, Fred Hughes; children, Kathy (Andrew) Kase, Chris (Tom) Gunn, and Gary O’Risky; and sister, Dorothy (Austin) Crowe.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
