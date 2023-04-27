Eunice Lee Boggess, 89, of Owensboro, formerly of Eleanor, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, following a long battle with dementia. Born July 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Carl Wayne Meadows and Sally Hester Snyder Meadows. She attended Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church, both in Owensboro, and Hometown Independent Mission in Hometown, West Virginia. Before the onset of her dementia, Eunice loved cooking, working in her yard, helping at church functions, making apple butter in the fall with her family, and camping in the mountains. Her infectious laugh brought smiles to many. She also loved baking wonderful desserts and there would often be a small sliver missing, which she always blamed on a mouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dencil Lee Boggess; triplets, Gary Wayne, Larry James, and Mary Jane Boggess; siblings, Basil (Sally) Meadows, Gladola (Monteville) Mullins, Helen (Howard) Cunningham, Carl (Maudolean) Meadows, Ada (Harry) Darnell, and James (Genevieve) Meadows; and an infant sibling.
Survivors include her son, Rick (Betty) Boggess of Owensboro; grandchildren, Andrew (Jennie) Boggess of Owensboro, Nathan Boggess of Louisville, and Brandon Boggess of Freeport, Florida.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Wellington Parc and Hillcrest for their outstanding care over the past 810 days.
The family also suggests memorial donations be made to Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired, 2925 Saratoga Court, Owensboro, KY 42303, the Owensboro Lions Club, 2707 Breckenridge St. Suite 1, Owensboro, KY 42303, or your favorite local charity.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Raynes Funeral Home in Eleanor, West Virginia, with Pastor Paul Boggess and Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Red House, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, West Virginia is in charge of arrangements.
