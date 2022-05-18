GREENVILLE — Eunice Lile Hardison, 91, of Greenville died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She had been a teller at First State Bank in Greenville.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
