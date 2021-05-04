December 19, 1972
— April 30, 2021
“Many daughters have done well, But you excel them all.”
Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing,
But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.
Give her of the fruit of her hands,
And let her own works praise her in the gates.
Proverbs 31:29-31
Marie passed away peacefully April 30, 2021. She was born in Greenville, and was a current resident of Owensboro.
She was a member of Pentecostal Church of God in Christ in Greenville.
Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Donna O’Bannon and sister, Jennifer O’Bannon.
Marie loved her family dearly. They were her world. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a true worshipper and a relentless prayer warrior. Her faith was unwavering. She let God shine through her in everything she did and was an inspiration to many. She never had an abundance but was always ready to sacrifice to help someone in need.
She is survived by her husband Antonio Fisher and her children, Cameron (Amber) Murphy, Andrea Murphy, Phalysha Murphy, JaeDon Murphy, ZaMaury Murphy, CheNoah Fisher, and MaKayla O’Bannon (niece), all of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Amiyah Murphy, Raziel Murphy, and MonDreon Murphy; brothers, James Edward O’Bannon, of Greenville, Daniel O’Bannon, of Greenville, Jeffrey O’Bannon, of Greenville; and sisters, Gina Bowman, of Greenville, and DeSha Bowles, of Madisonville.
Heaven gained a jewel when she departed this life, but she left us with beautiful memories.
Marie was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bibbs Funeral Home, P.O. Box 394 Greenville, KY 42345.
