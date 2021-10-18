BEECHMONT — Eva Dean McManaway, 80, of Beechmont died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. McManaway was born on March 17, 1941 in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of Mud River Union General Baptist Church. She loved to travel to the mountains and the beach, she was active in her church and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Mrs. McManaway was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lorene Hardison; brothers, Wayne Hardison, Harold Hardison.
Survivors include her husband, Roy McManaway, of Beechmont; daughters, Darlene (Marty) Mefford, of Beechmont, Anita Barnes, of Greenville, Theresa (Nickey) Hardison, of Belton, Debbie (Tim) Miller, of Browder; son, Harold (Rose) McManaway, of Beech Creek; grandchildren, Justin, Joshua, Jordan, Courtney, Biranda, Kevin, Jonathan, Hunter, Danny, Justin, Chris; several great grandchildren; brother, Eldon (Debbie) Hardison; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mud River Union General Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Haire and Bro. David Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home and Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the church.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Family has requested that all visitors wear masks during visitation and for the funeral service.
