HAWESVILLE — Eva Dell Morris Spencer, 94, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She was born in the Blackford Community in Hancock County May 16, 1929, to the late Elvie and Katie Morris. Eva Dell was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowerbeds.
Eva Dell spent much of her time volunteering at the Hancock County Help Office and helped with the American Red Cross blood drives. She was a member of the Hancock County Senior Citizens, serving seven and a half years as treasurer, and was president of Dukes Senior Citizen Center when they moved to their new location. Eva Dell was also a member of the VFW and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Otto Spencer, and siblings, Louise Voyles, Ida B. Swihart, Darlene Voyles, Edna Mae Martin Lorine Swihart, Cletus Morris, Ralph Morris, Wilford Morris, and Jesse Morris.
Eva Dell is survived by her children, Steven Morris (Rita) Spencer and Paula (Steve) Mason; granddaughters, Jaclyn (Reat) Haynes and Leslie (Andrew) Clark; great-grandchildren, Shealyn Mason, twins, Lainey and Bailey Myers, Mason Clark, Preston Clark, Spencer Clark, Charlotte Clark, Trace Haynes, and Oliver Haynes; siblings, Margie, Marshall, Wayne, and Larry Gene; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Mt. Eden Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Visitation is 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home Hawesville Chapel and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
