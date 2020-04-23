Eva G. Bowen, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. She was born April 30, 1928, in Ravenna to the late Cova Fuqua and James Goff. She began working at Kenrad in Owensboro when she was 16. Owensboro is where she met a handsome, young returning soldier and married him. She met him when he came to pick up her roommate for a date. It was the start of a long life and a new family.
She was a member of Third Baptist Church for 65 years where she held many positions of leadership including church treasurer. She was CFO of United Way and bookkeeper for the OCRC. She helped her husband grow Fred E. Bowen Builders Inc. Eva was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic appendant body and the Civitan Club. Along with her family, she operated the concessions at the Daviess County Lions Fair for many years. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. She and Fred cleared many a dance floor as people watched the beautiful couple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred E. Bowen; a brother, Jim; and
two sisters, Thelma
and Zelma.
Surviving are three children, Wayne Bowen and Daniel Bowen of Owensboro and Betsy Jerner and her husband, Bill, of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Ali Grimes and her husband, Daniel, Amanda Jerner of Tampa, Florida, and Josh Bowen of New York City. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aidyn and Joel, all of Tampa, Florida.
In compliance with health and safety directives, there will be no services at this time. Services will be scheduled at a later time when they can be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local church or food bank to help those in need at this time. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
