Eva “Granny” McLimore Statts, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Everett and Mary Harrison McLimore. She was a mother of 11 children whom she loved very much. She worked hard, loved jigsaw puzzles, working in puzzle books and putting flowers in her yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Statts Sr.; four sons, Billy, Gary, Richard and David Statts; one daughter, Sheila Worthington; brothers Buck and Shirley McLimore; sister Doris Steitler; and grandsons Brian and Kevin Statts.
She is survived by sons Charles Jr. (Angie), Everett (Carolyn), Gene, Mike and Larry (Kristy); daughter Glenda Taylor; sisters Judy Martin (David) and Wanda McKenney (Don); brothers J.R. McLimore (Dana) and Robert McLimore (Betty); 33 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented