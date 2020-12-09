Eva Jean Carter Adams, 87, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 6, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 18, 1933, in Hawesville to the late Louis and Mary Jane LeMaster Carter.
Eva Jean was a proud member of Bellevue Baptist church, where she was active in Sunday school, Bible studies and various community outreach programs for many years. She had a huge heart and spent her life serving others. Eva Jean had a love for children and spent decades helping with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a smile that would light up a room and was as sweet as her famous red velvet cake.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Paul E. Adams, in 2018.
Eva Jean is survived by her four daughters, Demetria Yager and her husband, Jim, of Owensboro, Paula Fiorella and her husband, Jody, of Owensboro, Karla Moseley and her husband, Tim, of Calhoun and Jill Fannon and her husband, Buddy, of Calhoun; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her brother, George Carter and his wife, Carolyn; lifelong friend and caregiver Betty Jo Price; cherished friend Joyce Blandford; and the ladies of Golden Circle Life Group.
Due to public health and safety directives, the services at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bellevue Baptist Big Missions Offering, 4950 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
