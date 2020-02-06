GREENVILLE — Eva Lee Carver, 90, of Greenville, died at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Carver was born April 9, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Shorty” Carver; mother Eva Addison; father Lee Addison; grandson Derrick Buchanan; and sister Jean Vincent.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Eddie) Sumner, Sandra (Melvin) Hardison, Vicky (Jerry) Stuart and Amy (Robbie) Powell; grandchildren Jennifer (Shawn) West, Leah (Jerry) Gorrell, Ashley Brown, Jonathan (Caroline) Stuart, Cody (Brooke) Stuart and Maddison Fuller; and great-grandchildren Erin, Addison, Olivia, Caleb, Jacob, Maliah, Miles, Jaylah, Asher, Clara and Boone.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Heltsley officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
