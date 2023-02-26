Central City — Eva Mae Fields, age 77, of Central City, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:02 p.m. at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. She was born on April 2, 1945 in Muhlenberg County. She was a seamstress for Flynn Sewing Factory, and she was of Pentecostal Faith.
She was survived by her children, Lorie Fields, David (Ashley) Fields, Ricky (Angela) Fields; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty Rainwater and Pam Forsythe; brothers, Shelby Wilson and Timmy Wilson.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
