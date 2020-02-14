Eva Marie Gentry, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Louisville on Oct. 7, 1970, to Angela Marie Crabtree Gentry and the late John C. Gentry Sr. Eva was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching movies and spending time with friends and family.
Eva is survived by her children, Evan Payne and Steven Trumbo; and her siblings, John C. (Shelly) Gentry Jr. and Kim Gropp.
Services will be noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Gentry. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Eva Marie Gentry at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented