HAWESVILLE — On June 23, 2020, Eva Marie Payne went to be with her Lord and Savior, with her family by her side. She was born in Hancock County on Nov. 20, 1929, to the late Ed and Evelyn Brown. Eva was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Church, where she had attended her whole life. She will be remembered by all of her family for the great meals that she loved to cook. Eva had a great love for baseball, which she loved to watch her grandchildren play. She was an avid fan of UK basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball. Eva will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ernest Payne; sisters Jeanette Powers and Jamie Payne; son-in-law Sam Gray; and a great-granddaughter, Kimberly Gray.
Eva is survived by her children, Carol Gray, Kaye (Kevin) Wright and Wayne (Teresa) Payne; grandchildren Neal (Kathy) Gray, Laura (Norman) Fuchs, Kevin (Robin) Whitworth, Kari (Brian) George, Kasey Wright, Nick (Lauren) Payne and Chasity (Mike) Potts; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Dorothy Lamar, Artie Campbell, Lavonne Quinn and J.C. Brown; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Share your memories and condolences with Eva’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
