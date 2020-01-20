EVANSVILLE — Eva Myrl Richards “Tootsie” Swift, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, in Evansville at the Oasis Dementia Care. She was born June 11, 1925 in Hancock County to the late Louis and Ida Chancelor Richards. She retired from General Electric and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, UK basketball, and she was also an avid golfer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Swift; brothers William O. Richards and Fountain Phillips; brother-in-law Herman Huff; a sister, Nancy Richards Huff; a half-sister, Lillian Edge; a brother-in-law, John T. Edge; a sister-in-law, Julie Phillips; nephews Wendell Huff and Larry Phillips; a nephew-in-law, Ralph Boling; nieces Brenda Nalley and Rita Edge; and great-nephew Gary Phillips.
She is survived by her nieces, Dortha Boling; Karen King (Mike), Patsy Wilson, and a niece-in-law, Janice Huff, also by nephew Leon Huff. She is also survived by great-nieces Carol Boling, Karen Huff, Lisa Phillips, Kristie Colwell, Tracy Nalley, Tara Davies and Robin Walker; and great-nephews Wayne Boling, Jeff Huff; Brandon King, Leon Rayhill, Steve Wilson, Mike Huff, Rickey Huff and Eddie Huff.
Services will be at 1 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fordsville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth St. Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
