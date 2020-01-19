Eva Myrl Richards “Tootsie” Swift, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, in Evansville, Indiana, at Oasis Dementia Care. She was born June 11, 1925, in Hancock County to the late Louis and Ida Chancelor Richards. She retired from General Electric and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, UK basketball and was an avid golfer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Swift; brothers William O. Richards and Fountain Huff; a sister, Nancy Richards Huff; a half-sister, Lillian Edge; nephews Wendell Huff and Larry Phillips; and a niece, Brenda Nalley.
She is survived by her niece, Dortha Boling; a nephew, Leon Huff; a niece-in-law, Janice Huff; great-nieces Carol Boling, Karen Huff, Patsy Wilson and Karen King; a great-nephew, Jeff Huff; and other extended family members.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth St. Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
