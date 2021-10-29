CENTRAL CITY — Eva Nell Cheatham, 90, of Central City died Tuesday at her home. Eva Nell was a homemaker and member of Ebenezer North Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Randolph Hurt, Cayce Cheatham, Robert Cheatham and Bobby Joe Howard; daughter, Pauletta Cheatham of Central City; and daughter-in-law, Mary Cheatham.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Burial: West End Cemetery.
Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
