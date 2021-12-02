Eva Nell Sumner, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 19, 1934, in Muhlenberg County. Nell was retired from General Electric after more than 27 years and Pinkerton Tobacco Co. after more than 25 years. She was a member of the Church of God and enjoyed buying and selling things at swap meets. Nell was a very good-hearted and kind person who never met a stranger. Anytime she did something for someone or they did something for her, she always told the person, “God Bless You.”
Nell was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruby Peveler; and a brother, Ray Sumner.
Surviving are a niece, Cindy McGee; a great-nephew, Michael Woodard; and a good friend, Miranda Hall, all of Owensboro.
The service for Nell will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented