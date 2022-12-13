Evan Keith Bridges, 31, of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was a beloved son, brother, fiance, father, stepfather, and friend. His kind, gentle, and generous spirit will be deeply missed. Evan was born November 4, 1991. He graduated from Apollo High School in 2010 where he lettered in cross country and placed 11th in the state in 2009. He graduated from Barber College of South Central Kentucky in 2014 and worked as a master barber in the family business, Headquarters Barbershop.
Evan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtice Newcom, Floyd Bridges, and Jean Bridges.
Those left to cherish his memory include his adored son, Oliver Keith Bridges; his parents, Lionel Bridges (Joy) and Lisa Neel (Leason); his grandmother, Wanda Newcom; his fiancee, Tara Ford; his stepsons, Aiden Willard and Edwin Ford; his sister, Jade Baldwin; his niece, Jasmine Bridges; his nephew, Noah Hale; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Evan’s son, Oliver, in the care of Tara Ford, 3750 Ralph Ave., Apt. 412, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
