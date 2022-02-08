Evan Michael Lanier, 22, of Greenville, died on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his residence. He was a carpenter and a roofer working for Lanier Construction of Greenville. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his parents, Michael Eugene Lanier and Sherry Lee Ferguson Lanier; three brothers, Tommy Lanier, Levi DeWayne Lanier, and Jacob Lanier; one nephew, Blake Lanier; and three nieces, Rachael Lanier, Makenzie Lanier, and Ella Lanier.
Funeral services will be private. There will be no visitation. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented