Evan Tyler King, 27, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born Oct. 5, 1992, in Cape Coral, Florida. He had attended Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Evan loved music and had taught himself to play the guitar and the drums. He loved all animals and helping people any way he could. He especially loved his family very much and spending time with them. Evan was very athletic and had played baseball and ran track when he was younger.
His immediate family that is surviving includes his parents, Mark and Beth King, of Maceo; his brother, Adam King, of Reynolds Station; his sister, Haley King, of Maceo; and two nieces, Piper and Emma King.
A celebration of life for Evan will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Mellow Mushroom. Family and friends are invited.
