Evanell Donaldson, 82, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Rochester. She was born in Horse Branch to the late Stanley and Versie Goff Beatty. Evanell was a homemaker, a member of Leitchfield Christian Church and was a past president of Oldham County Boosters.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Donaldson; two sons, Barry Donaldson of Owensboro and Greg (Marilyn) Donaldson of Goshen; two sisters, Veneta Morris of Beaver Dam and Nola Pearl James of Owensboro; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Lee Schelocking officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Due to state regulations we can seat only 50% of our capacity and masks are required.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Helping Hands, c/o Lisa Payton, 5560 State Route 505 S., Horse Branch, KY 42349.
