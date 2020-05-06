CENTRAL CITY — Evedna Smith Bullock, 85, of Central City, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. Mrs. Bullock was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, fishing, and she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Billy Ray Bullock; father, Andrew Jackson Smith; mother, Anna Mae Cox; great-grandson, Samuel Darr; sisters, Doris Burden and Esther Bidwell Miller; and brothers, Dellard “Dale” Smith, Willam Floyd “Brown” Smith, Garnett Lester Smith, and Billy Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynette (Gilbert) Darr, of Moorman; sons, Troy (Darline) Bullock and Mark (Carolyn) Bullock, both of Moorman; grandchildren, Todd (Cindy) Darr, Tiffany (Brandon) Casebier, Justin (Kaylan) Bullock, Jack Bullock, and Katie Bullock; great-grandchildren, Riley, Garrett, Lilly, Keagan, Haven, and Hazel; and sister, Anthony Elizabeth Scott.
There will be a drive-by visitation on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Bullock will be private for immediate family only, with private burial at New Hope Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Cemetery Fund.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker funeralhomes.com.
