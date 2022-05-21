HARDINSBURG — Evelyn Bailey, 87, of Hawesville died May 20, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker and attended Union Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, David Ford, Billy Ford, and Tom Ford; daughters, Margaret Wethington, Katherine Tindle, Kathleen Dawson, and Wilma Jean Noffsinger; and sisters, Elsie Gray and Betty Fraze.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery in Custer. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
