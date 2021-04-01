Evelyn Bland Lipscomb, 96, of Owensboro, died peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Carmel Home. She was born March 13, 1925, in Atlanta to the late Augustus B. Bland and Evelyn Dunson Bland. Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of New Hope United Church of Christ. She worked as a mapmaker during World War II. Evelyn was a volunteer in the Kentucky Literacy Programs, where she won the “Each One Teach One” Laubauch Award. She studied classical music and continued playing the organ and piano throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Willa Bland Bittner; and her husband, Samuel A. Lipscomb Sr.
Survivors include a son, Samuel Allen “Jay” Lipscomb Jr. (Sally); daughter Kathy Ranburger (Terry); grandson Alan Ranburger (Jennifer); and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Connor, and Joli Kate.
Private family service and entombment will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
