Evelyn Cecilia Vence Bowles, 102, of Owensboro, entered into eternal life April 27, 2022. She was born January 28, 1920, in Bridgeton, New Jersey to the late Gennaro Vence and Rosa Arcuri Vence. Evelyn was of the Catholic faith and attended the Carmel Home Chapel.
Evelyn had a passion for traveling and spent many years as an organist, bookkeeper, and editor. She and her husband, George, owned the Surf City New Jersey Hotel and were also involved in the Thoroughbred horse racing industry in Florida and Hot Springs, Arkansas. Evelyn was a loving, kind, and generous soul.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Ryan Bowles, and three older siblings.
Evelyn is survived by her loving niece and caretaker, Sister Vivian Marie Bowles, and her special friends, Donna Brown, Jane Gerbitz, Liz Berger, and Dr. Marilyn Brookman.
A special thanks is given to the administration and staff of the Carmel Home for compassionate care and support.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Brescia University, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel with Father Larry Hostetter celebrating. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph of the Ursuline Sisters. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Brescia University, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road Maple Mount, Kentucky 42356; Brescia University, 717 Frederica Street Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bowles. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Evelyn Cecilia Vence Bowles and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented