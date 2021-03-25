Evelyn “Diana” Carlock Devins, 78, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on Sept. 10, 1942, to the late Urban and Mary Evelyn Hidenrite Carlock. Diana was a devoted homemaker who loved her triplet granddaughters. She was a faithful member of Memorial Tabernacle. Diana taught herself to play piano at the age of 14 and played for 63 years in various churches. When she was not attending her home church, she enjoyed visiting other churches in the community.
Along with her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Richard O. Devins, on July 2, 2006; and her brother, Morris “Bunky” Carlock, in 2000.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Alisa Kay Young; her grandchildren, Bailey (Andy) Cummins, Brittany (Austin) Brown and Brandi (Aaron) Hoover; her great-grandchild, Drew Cummins; and her brother, Bill (Peggy) Carlock.
Services will be noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Rosehill/Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
