Evelyn Drury, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Owensboro. She was born February 1, 1924, in Curdsville to the late Thomas and Kathryn Payne. Evelyn graduated from St. Francis Academy and was an excellent student. She attended Brescia University. She loved her career at WVJS AM Owensboro. Evelyn appreciated the opportunity to work with Bob Steele at Century Communications.
Evelyn was active in numerous civic and volunteer leadership positions during her professional career at WVJS and after her retirement in the following counties, Daviess, McLean, Spencer, and Warrick. She was a recipient of the Diocese of Owensboro Sophia Award. Her faith was a priority in her life, and she lived out the Gospel with good works in the community. She was a positive role model and beloved Aunt to four generations. Evelyn enjoyed traveling whenever she had the time. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Tom, of 65 years, and a loving mother to her daughter, Jean Marie. She was a renaissance woman as some may describe, but a friend to everyone. She was a trailblazer when many women did not work off the farm in the twentieth century.
She had a lifelong appreciation for American history and the contribution of the American Farmer to Agricultural. She was proud of her family farm in Indiana and took great pride in caring for her farmstead with her husband.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Drury; daughter, Jean Marie Drury; sisters, Flaggie Payne and Marie Greenwell; and brothers, Bernard Payne and Wendall Payne.
She is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, and Louisiana who will greatly miss her.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jeff and Kathy Vogel and the staff and nurses at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation for their love and care of Mrs. Drury.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, September 11, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Drury.
