Evelyn Elizabeth Dean, 66, of Owensboro, passed away August 16, 2020, at home. She was born November 20, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Golden Acton Sr. and Mary Jewell. Evelyn was a member of Center Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed Bingo and playing on her Kindle. Evelyn was also a great softball player. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, James Russell “Papa” Jewell.
Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memories and mourn her loss a son, Jesse (Carroll) Dean; sister, Lourese “Rese” (Oscar) James; brothers, Oscar Ray Acton, Jr., Darrell G. (Debbie) Stevenson, Roger (Vicky) Acton. Michael Acton, Timothy Acton, Jeffrey (Susan) Acton, Golden Acton, Jr.; three grandchildren, Adrianna, Dezmond and Alazia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Ms. Dean shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
