Evelyn Higdon Cecil, 87, of Philpot, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 20, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Louis and Elizabeth Higdon. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church. She retired from General Electric. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with all of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cecil; her grandson, Dalton Head; and her siblings, William Lanham Higdon, Bernadette Roberts, Theresa Jean Payne Marking, Virginia Higdon, Betty Royal Austin, Louis Higdon, and Charles Higdon.
Survivors include her children, Sheila (Joey) Ambs, Trina (Mark) Webb, Marla Payne, and Bobby (Janice) Cecil; grandchildren, Wendy Clark, Brandon Webb, September Ambs Board, Ryan Payne, Sarah Payne, Jason Webb, Crystal Ambs, Lee Head, Sam Cecil, Madeline Cecil, and Brent Cecil; great-grandchildren, Caden Payne, Caleb Payne, Creed Lewis, Abby Miles, Alex Board, Asher Board, Avery Webb, Ryder Arison, Rylee Arison, Raelyn Mitchell, Marty Howard, Maleah Howard, and Elijah Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all Evelyn’s caregivers over the years.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot, with the burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
