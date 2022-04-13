ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Evelyn Joyce Raider, 89, of Rockport, Indiana died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health after a fall in her home.
She was a member of Rockport Church of the Nazarene. She retired from Pinkerton Tobacco.
Survivors: husband, Loren Raider, and two sons, Terry Raider (Diane) and Dennis Raider (Karen).
A private graveside service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana was entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
