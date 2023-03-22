Evelyn Maxine Kyle, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 16, 1926, in Morgantown to the late Everett and Velma Phelps Johnson. She worked as a police officer for Owensboro Police Department and was a member of Wesleyan Height Methodist Church. During World War II, she worked as a welder on the LST.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Kyle; and siblings, Jett Johnson, Joe Johnson and Porter Johnson.
She is survived by two daughters, Veronica Stallings (Rich) and Shelia Kyle-Reno; grandchildren, Mason Stallings, Kyle Stallings, and La Mer Kyle-Griffiths; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Stallings, Elena Griffiths, Sakari Griffiths, and Tala Griffiths; and her siblings, Bill Johnson, Laura Hendricks, Carolyn Szabo, Martha Brizendine, and Judy Maze.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
