Evelyn L. Croslin, 90, of Philpot, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville, Indiana. She was born Feb. 16, 1931, in Westmoreland, Tennessee, to the late H.R. and Minnie Pemberton. Evelyn worked in customer service at Charlie’s Key Market and was a member of Wrightsburg United Methodist Church in Beech Grove. She loved to work in her flower garden, cook for her family and sing at church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thomas E. Croslin, on Aug. 25, 2016; a grandson, Thomas Russell Croslin; and a sister, Daphna.
Survivors include two sons, Edward Eugene Croslin and his wife, Judy, and James R. Croslin; four grandchildren, Jennifer Cain (Jason), Kathy Hayes (Craig), Kelly Spriggs (David) and Amber Croslin; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the donor’s favorite charity.
Messages of condolence for the Croslin family may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented