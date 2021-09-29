Evelyn McKee Raines passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home, four months past her 100th birthday. Born in Castalian Springs, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Marcus L. and Hattie Bobo McKee, she graduated from David Lipscomb College with a degree in teaching and in 1942 married W. Clarence Raines. Together, they built a family, a business, and a commitment to their community. She co-owned Raines Shoe Hospital with Clarence. It was far more than a cobbler’s shop. It was the modern equivalent of a country store, where people met, ideas were exchanged, news was shared, joys celebrated, sorrows supported and encouragement offered, with Evelyn Raines as everyone’s housemother. She spent 60 years of her life making everyone feel welcome, retiring when she was 82.
Her life was one of infectious enthusiasm and devotion. She was devoted to the Lord, her family and to the Owensboro Church of Christ and her church family. Mrs. Raines’ enthusiasm for the Kentucky Wesleyan College All-American Club was legendary. A charter member of the club, she followed the Panthers throughout the U.S., including Hawaii. She ran the hospitality room for Wesleyan home games and volunteered at the Steele Stadium concession stand, wrapping hot dogs and hamburgers until she was 97. Her unwavering support resulted in her induction into the Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Mrs. Raines served the Girl Scouts for many years, as a troop leader and a volunteer during the construction of the Pennyroyal Girl Scout Camp. For several years, she served as an officer of the Longfellow Elementary School PTA. The many friends with whom she dined, played cards and other games over a period of many years were a vital part of her life.
There was an open-door policy at the Raines home, where she enjoyed cooking and entertaining. More than one KWC athlete shared a meal at her table with the warmth of a home away from home. Thanksgiving was a special favorite as her extended family of more than 45 people spent the day with her in Owensboro culminating with a father-son football game at the KWC soccer field.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Clarence Raines, in 1996; and her son, Don Marcus Raines, in 2016.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Deloris Raines and Robbie Raines Remole and her husband, Ronnie, all of Owensboro; her daughter-in-law, Melanie Thompson Raines; her grandchildren, Leigh Knight Erickson of Clearwater, Florida, Sally Knight Ward and her husband, Al, Carlie Remole Brown and her husband, Ramey, Raina Remole Fauste and her fiancé, J.D. Faith, Andrew Marcus Raines and his wife, Shannon, Emilie Raides Haysley and Christina Raines, all of Owensboro; and her great-grandchildren, Rachel Rahill and her fiancé, Blake Rodgers, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Zoe Barker, Garrison Barker, Bailey Brown, Raylen Brown, Remi Fauste, Mallory Raines, Natalie Raines, Audrey Raines, Madelyn Haysley and Caroline Whitaker, all of Owensboro.
The service for Evelyn Raines will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletic Department or the Owensboro Church of Christ.
