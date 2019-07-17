Evelyn Newton Carter, 96, of Owensboro, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Livermore on March 23, 1923, to the late Crawford Newton and Mary Acker Newton. Evelyn was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and was a member of the Mary Lou Phillips Sunday School Class. She worked at Central Bank & Trust where she worked for more than 24 years and retired as manager of the 18th Street branch. She loved reading and her cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Francis C. Newton; and her husband, Dr. O.H. Carter.
Survivors include a stepson, Gregory (Collette) Carter; two stepdaughters, Marilynn Lashbrook and LaDonna Watson; six stepgrandchildren, Mason Carter, Jack Carter, Jason Watson (Dawn), Scott Wells (Carmen), Shelley Reynolds (Alan) and Stacey Weiss (David); and eight stepgreat-grandchildren, Caleb Watson, Jacob Watson, Samuel Wells, Savannah Wells, Kaitlyn Scott, Hadley Scott, Shane Reynolds and Caleb Reynolds; a niece, Sharon Wathen (Dan); a great-nephew, Will Wathen (Mary Katherine); and a great-niece, Bonnie Wathen. She also is survived by her wonderful caregivers, GRADD, and the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky who tended to her and her family with great compassion.
Services will be at noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
