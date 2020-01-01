Evelyn Nofcier Triplett, 97, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born April 28, 1922, in Chicago to the Rev. William L. and Eulala Nofcier.
She graduated in 1944 from Asbury College in Wilmore with a degree in psychology and earned a degree in library science from the University of Kentucky. She met her husband, George V. Triplett III, while working at her first job at the Centre College Library. Other library positions included the Louisville Free Public Library, the Owensboro Public Library as head librarian and the Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia College libraries. Upon retirement, she used her library skills as a volunteer at her church library as well as the libraries of Girls Inc., The Boys Club and River Valley Hospital.
Mrs. Triplett was an active member of First Presbyterian Church since 1956 and sang in the choir until her early 90s.
Her passion was classical music. She played the violin in the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra for 32 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George V. Triplett III; and a daughter, Alice Triplett, who died in 1966.
She is survived by her son, George Triplett IV (Lori), of Owensboro; her daughters, Nan Braden (Alan), of Owensboro, Margaret Daniel (Roger) of Georgetown, and Tammy Triplett, of Durham, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Lewis, of Hot Springs, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service for Mrs. Triplett will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, where friends may call from noon until 2 p.m.
Gifts in Evelyn's memory may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Evelyn Nofcier Triplet may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
