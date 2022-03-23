LEWISPORT — Evelyn Sweet Blan, 87, of Lewisport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1934, in Rockford, Illinois to the late George and Marcella Sweet. Evelyn was employed as a cashier and a caregiver and was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church. She enjoyed gospel music, family, and playing cards. She was a Duke basketball fan and was a fan of Johnny Cash.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Draper; son, James Blan; and brothers, John and Marsden Sweet.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Johnie (Vennie) Blan; grandchildren, Tim (Annie) Blan, Steve (Sarah) Blan, Tanya Payne, and Cheri Draper; eight great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Debbie Clark.
Service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
