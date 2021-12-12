FORDSVILLE — Everett “Demas” Wilson, 80, of Fordsville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was born in Yeaman to the late Shelby and Elizabeth Wilson. He was an Army veteran, had worked as a logger and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
He was preceded also in death by a grandchild, Camron Dakota Wilson; brothers Marvin Wilson, Sonny Wilson and G.W. Wilson; and sisters Mary Thompson and Delores Coppage.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Wilson of Fordsville; two sons, Everett Ladd (Kathy) Wilson and Camron (Shannon) Wilson, both of Fordsville; a daughter, Toni (Wendell) Rusher of Fordsville; a brother, Bud Wilson of Whitesville; sisters Marie Gwinn of Louisville and Sandra Onstott of Philpot; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Providence Baptist Church in Fordsville. Burial will be in Sarver Cemetery in Grayson County with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
