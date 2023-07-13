Everett J. Massie, a hardworking man of unwavering dedication and love for his family, left this world to join his beloved wife, Geraldine, Monday, July 10, 2023. He will forever be remembered as an individual who found his love for cooking while serving as a cook in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He will also be remembered for his love of Sunday dinners yelling “Breads Out,” his endearing nicknames, and captivating tall tales. His legacy lives on through the joy he brought to those around him.
Born Jan. 13, 1932, in Ohio County, Everett was a man of many names and identities. Those who loved him dearly called him Pa, and among his friends, he was known as Easy. In his younger days, you could find him on a race track building cars, but over the years he traded his race cars in for tractors on the farm and decades of drilling oil wells. Everett started with Harkan Oil and retired as an independent oil producer.
His family brought him immeasurable happiness throughout his life. His devotion to his loved ones knew no bounds, and he was the pillar of strength and support for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His love for Sunday dinners, gardening, working on the farm, cooking his famous brownies, and his family will be memories cherished forever. In his final moments, he was doing what he loved the most. His family has found comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his late wife, Ma, whom he loved deeply. Pa leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and passion. His unwavering commitment to his family and his work will continue to inspire and guide those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Monnie Carman Massie; his wife of 70 years, Geraldine G. Massie; grandson, Casey Mercer; brothers, Louis Massie, Joe Massie, and Billy Massie; sister, Helen Fleming; and a son-in-law, Larry Mercer.
He is survived by six children, Debby Mercer, Steve Massie (Penny), Sharon Boarman (Leon), Karen Shelton (Roddie), Pam Evans (Onis), and Tom Massie; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Greg Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
