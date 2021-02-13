Everett M. Statts, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 14, 1948, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Charles Statts Sr. and Eva McLimore Statts. He was a retired driver for Velvet, Prairie Farms and Holland Dairy companies. Everett enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports and working crossword puzzles. He loved going to St. Louis Cardinal baseball games with his daughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Brian and Kevin Statts; sister Sheila Worthington; and brothers Billy, Gary, Richard and David Statts.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Statts; daughter Stacy Statts; three granddaughters, Jessica Statts, Hannah Statts and Masie Statts; one grandson, Hunter Statts of Salem; daughter-in-law Charlotte Statts; sister Glenda Taylor; and brothers Charles Statts Jr. (Angie), Gene Statts, Mike Statts and Larry Statts (Kristy).
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
