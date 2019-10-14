Everette "Woody" Martin, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Red Banks Skilled Nursing in Henderson. He was born in Salem, Indiana, to the late Homer and Alice Hardy Martin. Mr. Martin owned and operated Woody's Transmission for many years. He was also a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margie Kinison Martin; two daughters, Rita Parrish (Kenneth) of Louisville and Jennifer Martin of Owensboro; a son, Everett Wayne Martin of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Kaitlin Parrish of Louisville; and a brother, Arthur Martin of New Pekin, Indiana.
Private services will be held. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Hospice, 2410 S Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Memories and condolences for the family of Everette "Woody" Martin may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
