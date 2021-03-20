CENTRAL CITY — Ezra Lee Everett, 77, of Central City, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a boilermaker and welder for Babcock and Wilcox.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Everett; daughter Lisa Kirkman; son Will Everett; and sister Janiffer Metheny.
Graveside service: Noon Saturday at Nelson Creek Cemetery. Burial to follow. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
