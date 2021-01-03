Ezryn Legacy Calloway Fleming, the infant son of DeArius Fleming and Jessica Calloway, was born and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Ezryn was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sherry Calloway.
Along with his parents, Ezryn is survived by his siblings, Lilly Baize, Karson Fleming, Kamdynn Fleming and K’Arius Fleming; his maternal grandparents, Mike and Ada Calloway; his paternal grandmother, Katrina Cobb; and his maternal great-grandparents, Donald and Elizabeth Calloway.
The service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Resurrection Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery.
All who attend the service for Ezryn shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Messages of condolence for the family of Ezryn Calloway Fleming may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
