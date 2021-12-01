BURLINGTON — F. Reed Carroll Sr., 74, of Burlington, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at Edgewood. He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Forest City, Arkansas. Reed was retired from Kiswel Inc., where he was a supervisor for five years. He had previously worked with Alumax and National Southwire Aluminum in Hawesville. Reed was a Navy veteran, and he was a plank owner on the USS Jouett during the Vietnam era. Reed was a loving husband and father. He loved NASCAR, mowing grass and woodworking, and he was great with working with his hands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe C. Carroll Sr. and Alice Freeman Carroll; and his mother-in-law, Catherine Pauline Gentry Hines.
Reed is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra “Debbie” Gentry Carroll; his children, Frank Carroll, Rosanna (Jay) Juliano, Tony (Christina) Ford Jr., Melissa (AJ) Smith and Sherrie Hakola; his grandchildren, Kolton Reed Hix, Erik Hix, Jake Hix, Jaxon Carroll, Chandler Ford, Chase Ford, Haley Ford, Austin Igleheart and Shelby Igleheart; and his siblings, Mike (Debby) Carroll and Joe (Pam) Carroll Jr.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Envelopes will be available at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
