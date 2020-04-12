Fairy Faye McDonald, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson. She was born in Graham on Oct. 7, 1928, to the late Floyd McDonald and Hettie Noffsinger McDonald. She spent most of her youth in Midland and graduated from Bremen High School.
She lived most of her adult life in Owensboro, retiring from General Electric. Faye enjoyed traveling, working in her flower garden, church and extended family. Growing up, she attended Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and throughout her adult life was a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church in Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Jimmie, Austin, Harold and Edsel McDonald; her sister, Opal Moore; and a niece, Alison Spakes.
Survivors include a brother, Houston McDonald (Nancy); and 10 nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Midland.
Special thanks to Redbanks and St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson for Faye’s care.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
