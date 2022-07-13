BEAVER DAM — Fanya Lynn Swift, 51, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her residence. Fanya attended White Ridge Baptist Church in Butler County. She worked as a CNA.
Survivors: son, Cody McIntyre, and siblings, Margaret “Cookie” Hudson, Buddy Swift, Rocky Swift, Brenda Stillwell, Joe (Shirley) Swift, and Donna Tucker.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Taylor Mine Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Fanya Lynn Swift by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented