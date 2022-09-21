SACRAMENTO — Faron Allen Adams, 65, of Sacramento, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He worked at TVA and was also a farmer. He was a member of the House of Prayer in Nortonville.
Survivors: wife, Rosa Parker Adams; daughter, Oleta Sinnett; son, David Adams; brothers, Ray (Kathy) Adams and Carl (Laura) Adams; and sisters, Faye (Charlie) Baxter, Joyce (Tommy) Vandiver, and Rosie (Duane) Camplin.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
