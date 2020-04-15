Farrah J. Loyd, 42, of Louisville and formerly of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Louisville. She was born Jan. 13, 1978, in Daviess Counity. Farrah loved animals and helping people. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Payne, on April 5, 2020.
Surviving are her husband, Gerald Loyd of Owensboro; parents Terry and Joe Moseley of Owensboro; two sons, Brandon Loyd of Hawaii and Christian Loyd of Owensboro; a daughter, Jazzy Loyd of Owensboro; and two sisters, Vanessa Bunker of Evansville and Shelly Shaffer of Owensboro.
Services will be private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
