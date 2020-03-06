Farrell Jean Fulkerson Westerfield, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 22, 1939, to Ella Mae Travers Fulkerson. Farrell was a homemaker.
Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph V. Fulkerson; her son, Joseph Scott Fulkerson; and her brother, Dale Fulkerson.
Farrell is survived by her husband of 12 years, Donald Westerfield; her children, Lalita (Shahid) Beg and Robin (Dennis) Rone; her stepchildren, Donna (Bruce) Clark and Paula (Richard) Long; her grandchildren, Amber Hoskins, Ayesha Beg, Aliyah Beg, Shane Johnson, Nick Johnson, Katie Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Cody Rone, Sarah Fulkerson and John Fulkerson; 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond (Tammy) Fulkerson; and her sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Martha (John) Little.
Services will be noon Saturday, March 7, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Westerfield. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Farrell Jean Fulkerson Westerfield at www.haleymcginnis.com.
